Get 15 mins of new gameplay for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

As promised, Techland has dropped off a nice sized, brand new “A Place To Call Home Quest” gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human during their latest Dying 2 Know video series.
If you want to get a good look at how the game is shaping up before the February 2022 release, here’s your chance!
Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gameplay – A Place To Call Home Quest:
Today, Techland debuted the fifth episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K), an original web series created to give players greater insight into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. This episode was hosted by voice actor Jonah Scott and streamer Leah, who provided viewers with a brand-new video of previously unseen gameplay, revealing new details about the storyline and the in-game parkour.
The new gameplay video was the focus of this episode and Kornel Jaskuła, Senior Producer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, guided viewers through a brand-new video like no other we’ve seen before. The video takes place partway through the game’s narrative arc and follows Aiden in his quest to discover more about his missing sister. The new game takes place 22 years after the first game and will feature twice as many parkour moves.
In addition to showing 15 minutes of new gameplay, this episode spotlighted Techland’s celebrations as they commemorate their 30th anniversary! To mark the occasion, Techland has partnered with GOG and with Steam to let gamers play some of their previous games completely free of charge.
Even more gifts and offers are available for players—for more details, visit the special anniversary section on TechlandGG, Techland’s own player reward portal. TechlandGG has received a new update letting players activate special achievements on the website and claim subsequent rewards in Dying Light and even Dying Light 2 Stay Human, getting a head start on exploring The City on release.
Earlier this year, a number of preview events took place across the globe in which influencers and journalists were given a chance to play Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Today’s episode of Dying 2 Know explored these previews, showing footage from one of the events and highlighting the strong positive feedback from participants.
Finally, today’s episode also announced the Dying Light 2 Stay Human UGC contest has extended its deadline to January 10, 2022. Techland encourages players to create their own unique content inspired by the game for a chance to win exciting special prizes. View the guidelines and enter online at dyinglightgame.com/contest.
Watch the latest episode of Dying 2 Know here and look forward to discovering even more as we count down the final 8 weeks until its release on February 4, 2022!
Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches on February 4th 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are available via dyinglightgame.com/preorder. All pre-orders will come with an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin.