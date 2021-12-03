Paper Mario joins the Nintendo Switch Online collection next week

Paper Mario, the Nintendo 64 RPG that started it all, is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch… for those who subscribe to the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. So a bit of good news/bad news, depending in your thoughts about the pricier subscription option.
Either way, check out some details and screens below, and stay tuned to download the game on December 10th, 2021 via the eShop.
The fabled Star Rod has the power to grant any wish in the world … so someone must have been wishing to play the Paper Mario game on their Nintendo Switch system this year!
On Dec. 10, you can experience the Nintendo 64 classic that launched the entire Paper Mario series, now on Nintendo Switch for the first time ever. Prepare yourself for a flat-out hilarious adventure, from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain, when Paper Mario pops up in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. This momentous journey will be playable with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
In Paper Mario, his vile viciousness – Bowser himself – has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop him now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) to save all seven of the Star Spirits, guarded by Bowser’s handpicked minions. Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending?
The Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online collection kicked off this fall with a lineup of retro classics, including games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64 and Mario Kart 64 … with more on the way! These titles are playable now with the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan, which features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games with added online play, as well as access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC* at no extra cost.
Members in both Nintendo Switch Online plans can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games with added online play, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online games Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99.
Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Mario Golf: Super Rush, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.
