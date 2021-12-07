Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, Event is now live

Thanks for making us feel old Bungie… but congrats on 30 years of making memorable games! To mark the huge milestone (and coincidentally on the same week as the latest Halo release), the studio has released the content-packed Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and event for all platforms.
The 30th Anniversary Pack DLC will set fans back around $29.99 and include the new Loot Cave-inspired Cosmodrome Dungeon, the return of the classic Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, some sweet Bungie-themed streetwear-inspired armor, an epic looking Myth Claymore Sword, a selection of classic Destiny 1 weapons and much more. The 30th Anniversary event itself is totally free for all and will offer a number of activities, rewards, easter eggs and fun things to see and do to, so make sure to jump back in if you haven’t already.
See the festive trailer below along with a plethora of screens and some official info as well.
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Trailer:
Bungie 30th Anniversary NPC Screens:
Bungie 30th Anniversary Dares of Eternity:
Bungie 30th Anniversary Eternity Treasure Room:
Bungie 30th Anniversary Grasp of Avarice:
Bungie 30th Anniversary Gear:
Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary screens:
Bungie is celebrating three decades of excellent games, epic stories, and a wonderful community with the release of new content in Destiny 2. Starting today, all Guardians can jump into the game to access free 30th anniversary content, including a new free 6-player matchmade activity, hidden secrets, collectable rewards, and more.
Players who want to experience even more of the 30th anniversary fun can pick up the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, where they can delve into the new Loot Cave-inspired Dungeon on the Cosmodrome, indulge in nostalgia by earning the classic Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn along with its catalyst, and collect new and classic gear, including:
- Myth Claymore Sword
- Legendary Destiny 1 weapons
- Thorn-themed armor
- Exotic Gjallarswift Sparrow
- Marathon-Themed Armor
- Bungie-themed streetwear-inspired armor
- And more!