Another Eden makes way for a Chrono Cross reappearance

It’s always awkward to jump into a mobile title that’s been going for a while, the meta has been established, there’s probably characters and equipment that will be unobtainable, but Wright Flyer Studio’s Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space might make a very compelling case for new players to jump in.
With it’s Complex Dream event, the free to play RPG title will crossover with Chrono Cross. Yes, the fabled sequel of Chrono Trigger reemerges from years of dormancy as rumors of a remake grow. Another Eden is written by Masato Kato who is also the director/writer of Chrono Cross. While a small fraction of Chrono Cross’ 45 playable characters will be playable, it’s Serge, Kid and Harle who will be obtainable by players of Another Eden upon completing the Complex Dream scenario.
In addition to the playable characters, gameplay elements from Chrono Cross will be brought into Another Eden such as New Game+, Branching Events, Elements, Field Effects and even Combo Attacks! As an enticement to new players, the game will be doling out bonuses for those who log in daily which includes summoning currency, character upgrade items and in-game currency.
Hopefully this collaboration will be fruitful enough for Square Enix to actually do something with the Chrono series.
Another Eden × Chrono Cross Symphony screens:
Another Eden × Chrono Cross Symphony: Complex Dream cinematic trailer:
Another Eden × Chrono Cross Symphony: Complex Dream trailer:
Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space × Chrono Cross
This is a trailer for Symphony: Complex Dream, which will be added in Ver. 2.10.200.
Narration: Jared Zeus (Aldo), Ashton Frank (Serge), Sheena May (Kid), and Shazia Nicholls (Harle)
◆Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space × Chrono Cross Symphony: Complex Dream outline:
In Symphony: Complex Dream, Serge (CV: Ashton Frank), Kid (CV: Sheena May), and Harle (CV: Shazia Nicholls) will become your allies after completing the crossover story.
Scheduled to start on December 9, 2021 (Thursday)