Bring the lightgun game back into the home as the G’AIM’E Kickstarter is set to close in less than 4 days

The HD Era of gaming gave us crispy and life-like visuals, but at what cost? Lightgun games, that’s what! Well the team at Tassei Denki Co., Ltd. has introduced the G’AIM’E platform in hopes of bringing the lightgun shooter back into homes.

From providing proof of concept in 2023 to exhibiting at various shows such as Tokyo Game Show, LIRetro to launching and getting funded on Kickstarter in less than 10 minutes it seems the demand for lightgun games is quite high in this day and age.

The G’AIM’E set top box that you can back via Kickstarter will come in 3 SKUs. The basic will feature 1 gun and a set up box with one game (Time Crisis), the premium set will feature 3 additional titles (Point Blank/Gun Bullet, Steel Gunner and its sequel Steel Gunner 2), keychain, pin and a foot pedal so you can recreate the Time Crisis experience fully. Finally for those who want only the best, the Ultimate bundle adds a second gun as well as a time crisis acrylic stand. Japanese backers will be able to pick up a lightgun with a black shell with orange highlights and due to stricter gun laws in the west, we will have to settle for a gun with a blue shell and orange highlights.

I was actually fortunate enough to cross paths with the G’AIM’E team at this year’s LIRetro and was able to experience the product in person. My brief time with it revealed that it’s a very solid product, very easy to use and my only concern is how future proof the product is (AKA the ability to get additional titles). That said, if you’re yearning to do some shooting at home, you definitely want to give the product’s Kickstarter project a look before it closes out on August 23rd.