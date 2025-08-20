Ghost of Yōtei DLC slated for 2026

We may be less than two months away from the release of Ghost of Yōtei. But just in case you were worried that Sony would be skimping out on post-launch support, today they confirmed that won’t be the case: free DLC for the game is coming in 2026.

Called Ghost of Yōtei Legends, the DLC will include new two-player story missions, four-player survival matches, and a variety of new enemies. You can check out some of the action below — and then dive into Ghost of Yōtei when it launches October 2 for PS5!

Ghost of Yōtei – “Song of Vengeance” Trailer | PS5 Games



Just announced on stage at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Ghost of Yōtei Legends is coming in 2026! Legends is a cooperative multiplayer mode featuring a fantastical, supernatural setting in contrast to the grounded world of Ghost of Yōtei. And just like Ghost of Tsushima Legends, Ghost of Yōtei Legends will be free DLC for all Ghost of Yōtei owners.* Ghost of Yōtei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches. This time around, you'll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them.