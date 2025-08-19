Wanna see a $200K Aston Martin Vantage covered with anime characters? Come to the Zenless Zone Zero booth at Gamescom!

Aston Martin in my mind will always be tied to Bond, James Bond…but it seems like the British luxury car manufacturer is willing to see other brands. So it came as a surprise when Zenless Zone Zero x Aston Martin was announced this weekend after it was teased over a week ago.

This “Gift to the Proxies” is a Victoria Housekeeping Co. themed wrapped Aston Martin Vantage. Fans of ZZZ can witness this classy Itasha in person when it makes its debut at gamescom 2025 at the Zenless Zone Zero Booth at Hall 6, booth C-031. Show attendees can participate in missions where they can earn collaboration items such as (A Poster, Postcard, or a Holographic Card) and a raffle ticket which will give them a chance to win a 1:18 scale mode of the car itself.

Those who can’t make it to the Cologne-based show fret not as you can participate in the crossover via social media. Here is the link to the X post which explains how you can test your luck and let the game know where you would take this car for a spin in New Eridu.

While you are unlikely to see this Aston Martin Vantage replace the Random Play Van anytime soon, it’s good to know if they need to attend a more classier affair they’ll have a ride which fits that kind of debonair environment.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, IOS and Android.

Aston Martin × Zenless Zone Zero Collaboration PV: Start Your Engine, Race Through New Eridu!



Aston Martin × Zenless Zone Zero Collaboration PV: Start Your Engine, Race Through New Eridu!

Watch this video on YouTube