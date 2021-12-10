«

»

Babylon’s Fall to drop on March 3rd, 2022

Categories:

News, Previews, Screenshots, Videos and Trailers

December 10th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


We’ve been patiently awaiting Square Enix and PlatinumGames’s Babylon’s Fall since around 2018… so it’s exciting that we have an official release date: March 3rd, 2021. And yes, it’s still scheduled for release on the PS4, PS5 and Steam PC.

And there’s also a new trailer and screens as well. Check ’em out below.

Babylon’s Fall | TGA Trailer 2021:

Babylon’s Fall screens:

SQUARE ENIX today, revealed a new trailer for BABYLON’S FALL during The Game Awards. The game, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., (NieR:Automata) will be available worldwide on March 3, 2022. Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of BABYLON’S FALL is coming to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, PlayStation 4 and STEAM. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four* and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.

BABYLON’S FALL will also offer early access for pre-orders on the digital deluxe version beginning on February 28.

$20 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)
See larger image

$20 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] (Software Download)

New From: Out of Stock
buy now

Tags: , , , , ,