Babylon’s Fall to drop on March 3rd, 2022

We’ve been patiently awaiting Square Enix and PlatinumGames’s Babylon’s Fall since around 2018… so it’s exciting that we have an official release date: March 3rd, 2021. And yes, it’s still scheduled for release on the PS4, PS5 and Steam PC.
And there’s also a new trailer and screens as well. Check ’em out below.
Babylon’s Fall | TGA Trailer 2021:
Babylon’s Fall screens:
SQUARE ENIX today, revealed a new trailer for BABYLON’S FALL during The Game Awards. The game, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists, PlatinumGames Inc., (NieR:Automata) will be available worldwide on March 3, 2022. Featuring fluid co-op-combat, powerful weapons and a unique, striking art style, the epic world of BABYLON’S FALL is coming to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, PlayStation 4 and STEAM. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four* and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.
BABYLON’S FALL will also offer early access for pre-orders on the digital deluxe version beginning on February 28.