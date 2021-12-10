And The Game Awards 2021 winners were…

There were plenty of World Premieres and exciting announcements during The Game Awards broadcast last night, but there was actually an awards show going on as well.
If you missed the big event, Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two was sort of a surprise winner against quite a stacked field of bigger titles for Game of the Year honors, so congrats to them and all the other winners and nominees.
For those who want to see the full list of winners, check them out below!
The Game Awards 2021 Winners
Game of the Year: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Game Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Best Ongoing: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Best Art Direction: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)
Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
Best Community Support: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon: Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
Best VR/AR: Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
Best Action: Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Best Action/Adventure: Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
Best Family: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Best Sports/Racing: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Sim/Strategy: Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet: Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Content Creator of the Year: Dream
Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub: League of Legends (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Best Esports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Best Esports Coach: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championshipnds World Championship