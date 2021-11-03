XBL Gold members get Moving Out, Kingdom Two Crowns, Rocket Knight free for Nov. 2021

yeah, we’re a couple days behind schedule on this, but for those who try to keep on top of the latest and greatest Games with Gold titles, here ya go.
For November 2021, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be eligible to download a pair of free Xbox One titles: Moving Out and Kingdom Two Crowns; and a pair of Xbox 360 games: Rocket Knight and Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes. Not the most recent or high profile releases, but still worthy of adding to your library to pick and and play in the future for sure.
Take a look at the details for them all below and at the official Xbox Wire news site.
Xbox – November 2021 Games with Gold:
Moving Out (Xbox One, Available November 1 to 30)
Begin your career as a Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician (F.A.R.T.)! No task is too dangerous for your company, Smooth Moves, as you attempt to save the town from furniture peril. Play solo or with up to four friends in this ridiculous physics-based moving simulator.
Kingdom Two Crowns (Xbox One, Available November 16 to December 15)
Build your kingdom and explore new lands in Kingdom Two Crowns. Play the role of a monarch atop their trusty steed and protect your realm from the forces of the Greed. You’ll enjoy exploring medieval lands, dark realms, and feudal Japan in a beautiful, pixel-art setting with micro-strategy elements.
Rocket Knight (Xbox 360, Available November 1 to 15)
The fan favorite hero from the classic Sega-era Sparkster series comes home after 15 years to find the kingdom of Zephyrus in shambles. Use your wits and trusty rocket pack to defeat the menacing wolf army threatening his people.
Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes (Xbox 360, Available November 16 to 30)
Don your cape and cowl and join the Dynamic Duo and other famous superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, and save the citizens of Gotham from the Joker and Lex Luthor.