«

»

Tekken 7 gets a Definitive Edition

Categories:

News, Videos and Trailers

November 23rd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


In what we assume is a solid indicator meaning that Bandai Namco is finally done updating Tekken 7 (and hopefully working on Tekken 8…), the company today released a pair of new editions for their latest and greatest fighter.

The $120 Tekken 7 Definitive Edition will include every single piece of seasonal, bonus and DLC content, and is now available for all platforms via their respective digital storefronts.  There’s also a slightly different $99 Originals Edition which has a Frame Data feature and a dozen Tekken DLC characters, but less content overall.

See the trailer with all the details and whatnot below.

TEKKEN 7 – New Editions Trailer:

TEKKEN 7 continues to deliver jaw breaking punches, rib busting kicks, and a healthy dose of humor and intrigue. For those who have sat by the sidelines, waiting for the perfect time to jump into the TEKKEN 7 world, there’s no better time than now with the exclusive digital release of the TEKKEN 7 Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM!

The Definitive Edition comes stocked with the full game, bonus Eliza character, and all season pass DLCs from 1-4; making this THE one edition to rule them all. For those looking for a simpler experience, there is also a new Originals Edition available that includes the full game and 12 TEKKEN DLC characters along with the New Frame Rate Data Feature.

Tekken 7 PS4 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition (Video Game)
See larger image

Tekken 7 PS4 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Namco
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $18.59 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , , ,