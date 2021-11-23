Tekken 7 gets a Definitive Edition

In what we assume is a solid indicator meaning that Bandai Namco is finally done updating Tekken 7 (and hopefully working on Tekken 8…), the company today released a pair of new editions for their latest and greatest fighter.
The $120 Tekken 7 Definitive Edition will include every single piece of seasonal, bonus and DLC content, and is now available for all platforms via their respective digital storefronts. There’s also a slightly different $99 Originals Edition which has a Frame Data feature and a dozen Tekken DLC characters, but less content overall.
See the trailer with all the details and whatnot below.
TEKKEN 7 – New Editions Trailer:
TEKKEN 7 continues to deliver jaw breaking punches, rib busting kicks, and a healthy dose of humor and intrigue. For those who have sat by the sidelines, waiting for the perfect time to jump into the TEKKEN 7 world, there’s no better time than now with the exclusive digital release of the TEKKEN 7 Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM!
The Definitive Edition comes stocked with the full game, bonus Eliza character, and all season pass DLCs from 1-4; making this THE one edition to rule them all. For those looking for a simpler experience, there is also a new Originals Edition available that includes the full game and 12 TEKKEN DLC characters along with the New Frame Rate Data Feature.