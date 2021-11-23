DICE details Battlefield 2042 – Launch Update & The Road Ahead

DICE is definitely hard at work at getting Battlefield 2042 into the best post-launch shape possible and they are certainly very eager to share their progress with players and the community. To do so they have dropped a very detailed blog post titled “Battlefield Briefing – Launch Update & The Road Ahead” and will be frequently contributing to their Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/BattlefieldComm/.
The new blog post focuses on performance and server stability, gunplay and balance, solo/co-op/custom Portal experience progression and much, much more… including a timeline of when players may see these updates/enhancements.
