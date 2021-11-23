«

DICE details Battlefield 2042 – Launch Update & The Road Ahead

Categories:

News

November 23rd, 2021

by Paul Bryant


DICE is definitely hard at work at getting Battlefield 2042 into the best post-launch shape possible and they are certainly very eager to share their progress with players and the community. To do so they have dropped a very detailed blog post titled “Battlefield Briefing – Launch Update & The Road Ahead” and will be frequently contributing to their Battlefield Direct Communication Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/BattlefieldComm/.

The new blog post focuses on performance and server stability, gunplay and balance, solo/co-op/custom Portal experience progression and much, much more… including a timeline of when players may see these updates/enhancements.

Oh and check out our Battlefield 2042 review here if you have not done so.

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5 (Video Game)
See larger image

Battlefield 2042 – PlayStation 5 (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Electronic Arts
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $69.88 In Stock
Release date: November 19, 2021.

buy now

Tags: , , ,