PAX Unplugged schedules announced as well as Sunday Kids badges

Remember San Antonio might be the battlecry for those lamenting the shutting of PAX South for the foreseeable future, but for those who game in a more analog means their PAX will return for the first time in two years as PAX Unplugged is scheduled to occur December 10th through the 12th. Speaking of schedules, the folks who orchestrate the whole affair have released the schedule of programming for the show.
Panels as well as tournaments are just a slice of what is going on at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Freeplay, demos, vendors will also be on hand to keep you occupied over the course of the 3 day show. Also as conditions improve discounted children’s passes will be available for Sunday to make the show an all ages affair.
The full schedule of programming for PAX Unplugged, the most attended tabletop gaming convention in the eastern U.S., is now available on the PAX website. The die has been cast, and a full weekend of panels featuring industry celebs and fan-favorite personalities hits the floor when PAX Unplugged returns to the Philadelphia Convention Center from Friday, December 10 through Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Celebrate tabletop gaming with an array of panels hosted in-person and on the official PAX Twitch channel by renowned industry figures, content creators, designers, and celebrities. Witness the Season 11 finale of Rivals of Waterdeep as the cast concludes their latest arc on the Main Stage Friday night. Join Dungeons & Dragons YouTubers Dingo Doodles, JoCat, Puffin Forest, JessJackdaw, and Felix Irnich for a live Q&A Saturday on the Main Stage. Hear Eberron creator Keith Baker’s inside info on the legendary campaign setting and new, unannounced projects.
For the first time in two years, PAX Unplugged returns with a weekend full of sensational fun and behind-the-scenes access. Walk the show floor, seeing and playing the latest from Cephalofair, R. Talsorian Games, CGE, KOSMOS, Bézier Games, and more. The full exhibitor list is available now. Choose from hundreds of tiles in the freeplay area and bring the whole family. With greater COVID-19 vaccine availability for children ages 5 to 11, Sunday Kids Day badges have been added for those who have completed a full vaccination series 14 days prior to the show.
“We always say ‘Welcome Home” at PAX, but this year feels welcomey and homier than usual,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of Penny Arcade and PAX. “It’s time to unleash our treasured dice and embark on new adventures in the very best of company.”
Three-day badges for PAX Unplugged 2021 are on sale now for $75, while individual Friday, Saturday, and Sunday badges are available for $35 each. Sunday Kids Day badges sell for just $10.
