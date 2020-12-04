PAX show dates tentatively announced for 2021

Reality was not kind to many as a pandemic disrupted the lives of all who are alive. Just as the US election hinted at a return to “normalcy”, the team at Reed Pop has announced their tentative plans for some of their marquee shows in the year of 2021. A Trio of North American shows which bear the branding of the Penny Arcade webcomic strip will return tentatively with some adjusted dates. Pax East which normally straddles March and April will take place June 3rd to 6th in Boston making it the first time where gamers will not need to utilize a coat check, which is a welcomed cost reduction. PAX Prime the tentpole or “A” show will still emanate from Seattle Washington during Labor Day Weekend Sept 2rd to Sept 6th. Finally PAX Unplugged the cozier more targeted show about board games and CCGs will take in the city of brotherly love, Philadelphia Dec 10th to Dec 12th. News about PAX Australia will be coming in the near future and PAX South will unfortunately be taking another hiatus in 2021.
If conditions improve in 2020, will you find yourself attending conventions again, or has the pandemic forever changed how you interact with fandom and communities. I know this reporter looks forward to Boston without needing to bring a jacket, the food at Reading Terminal in the winter…oh yeah and games!
ReedPop and Penny Arcade look forward to welcoming gamers home in 2021 with the return of North America’s most-attended gaming events: PAX East, PAX West, and PAX Unplugged.
Pending improvement in the global COVID-19 situation, and with the support and guidance of local governments and health officials, PAX East will return Thursday, June 3 through Sunday, June 6 to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. PAX West 2021 will descend on the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 6. PAX Unplugged lights up the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA from Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
PAX South will not take place in 2021, but organizers look forward to the show’s return in 2022. Information about PAX Australia will follow in the coming weeks.
Across PAX East, PAX West, and PAX Unplugged, world-class publishers, beloved developers, and fan-favorite content creators will unite for unforgettable panels, exciting esports showdowns, hands-on demos, and sneak peeks of the future of gaming. Attendees will experience new game reveals, world-first previews, community gaming areas, and much more.
“While we look forward to hosting shows in 2021, we are first and foremost members of the local communities in Boston, Philadelphia, and Seattle, where we call home,” said Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX Event Director. “We care deeply for the health and safety of our amazing attendees and industry partners who have brought PAX to life for 17 years. We are cautiously optimistic about improvements in the global COVID-19 situation next year, but we are carefully monitoring the situation to make sure PAX only proceeds if deemed safe to do so.”
Badges for PAX East, PAX West, and PAX Unplugged 2021 will go on-sale at a later date, to be announced. Exhibitor information, panel and event schedules, merchandise details, and more for each show will be shared next year.
Travel guides, safety and accessibility information, and more will be posted on the official websites of each PAX event soon.