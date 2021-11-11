Nintendo eShop Update – GTA: The Trilogy, Shin Megami Tensei V, Star Wars: KotOR

Attention Nintendo Switch owners, there’s no shortage of higher profile new digital titles set to hit the Nintendo eShop today/very near future.
At the top of the list is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Shin Megami Tensei V (our review here!), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, The Wild at Heart and much, much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Three iconic cities. Three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements, including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition brings these beloved worlds to life with new levels of detail – from the center of the criminal underworld to the pastel suits of the 1980s and the troubled state of San Andreas.
- Shin Megami Tensei V – An unplanned detour leaves our protagonist buried and unconscious during his walk home. He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. But before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da’at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world in this new entry in the classic Japanese RPG series. Shin Megami Tensei V will be available on Nov. 12.
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic – The legendary RPG classic is now on the Nintendo Switch system. Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith and you are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side?
- The Wild at Heart – Wield an ever-growing herd of quirky creatures to rebuild broken paths, battle perilous beasts and solve peculiar puzzles in a rich, interconnected world. Join two young runaways as they unravel the mysteries of a lost realm in this nostalgic storybook fantasy! The Wild at Heart will be available on Nov. 16.
Trials:
- Time for a Taste Test! – Players of the Reapers’ Game must complete daily missions or face total erasure in the crowded chaos of Tokyo. In The World Ends with You: Final Remix, you’ll fight to survive a life-or-death game … with a twisted tale featuring more turns than the urban labyrinth of Tokyo you’re trapped in. If you haven’t tried The World Ends with You: Final Remix yet, then you’ll want to jump on this chance at a free trial! Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 16, Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full game … for free!* If you enjoy the experience, The World Ends with You: Final Remix is currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 23. The long-awaited follow-up game, NEO: The World Ends with You, is also currently on sale for 30% off in Nintendo eShop until 11:59 a.m. PT on Nov. 19. Put your psychic prowess to the test this month as you duke it out on the stylishly animated streets of Shibuya!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Pretty Odd Bunny – Available Nov. 12
- American Hero
- Arcade Archives BLACK HEART
- Battle Bundle: Stickman: Far East Battle and Battle of Archers
- Beyond Blue
- Dungeon Adventure
- Epic Chef
- FishWitch Halloween – Available Nov. 13
- Football Manager 2022 Touch
- Gravity Light
- Gynoug – Available Nov. 12
- Handpan
- Hoplegs – Available Nov. 12
- Instant Sports Winter Games
- Island Farmer
- Joojee’s Journey
- Klang 2 – Available Nov. 17
- Mastho is Together – Available Nov. 17
- Panmorphia: Enchanted
- Plumber Puzzles
- Pukan, Bye-Bye! – Available Nov. 12
- Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital
- Retro Highway
- SPACETIME ODISSEY
- Super Mombo Quest
- The Adventure of Ravi ‘n’ Navi
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf – Available Nov. 16
- TIMINGooo!
- Treasures of the Aegean
- Venus: Improbable Dream – Available Nov. 12
- X-Force Genesis – Available Nov. 12
