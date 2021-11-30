Get a look at Caldera the new Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map

The next iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone is right around the corner, and as part of season one, Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will get first access to it.
The “it” being Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s lush, tropical Caldera map. There’s a very detailed deep dive into the new experience on the official Call of Duty blog right here, but we included a summary and a plethora of new screens and the trailer below as well.
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will go live on December 8th, 2021 with Vanguard players gaining access a day earlier.
Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone – Season One Teaser Trailer | PS5, PS4:
Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific – Caldera map screens:
Pack your bags, because you’re headed to Paradise – the new home for Warzone Pacific known as Caldera, kicking off on December 8. Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will receive 24 hours of exclusive access to Caldera, the brand-new Warzone Pacific map that was built on learnings from the community, marking a new era of intense tactical combat on a massive scale. Featuring a dedicated Playlist with new vehicles and Vanguard weapons, Warzone Pacific’s first season kicks off another year of free content comprised of 15 huge, distinct areas to explore and fight across. In order for Vanguard players to access Warzone Pacific 24 hours early, they need to have played at least one Vanguard Multiplayer game.
As part of the Season One update, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat will deploy a new, internally developed kernel-level driver on PC to assist in identifying cheaters in Warzone. This will allow players to focus more on the fun new offerings in Warzone Pacific as #TeamRICOCHET fights unfair play with its new anti-cheat security initiative. This kernel-level driver is coming first to Warzone and will be required for all PC players as of this update.
Caldera and Warzone Pacific are just the beginning for the free content to be offered in Season One of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Stay tuned for additional intel about two free functional weapons, new Operator, Zombies content, Multiplayer modes and two maps all launching on December 8, including a Pacific-inspired take on a fan-favorite Call of Duty map. Later in the seasons fans can expect two more Operators, an additional core Multiplayer map and returning small-team tactical mode, additional Zombies info, another free weapon unlocked via Challenges and a festive celebration across both games.