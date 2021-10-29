Call of Duty: Vanguard final launch details, screens

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch trailer already out there in the wild, Activision just dropped off a trio of new screens and final launch details for those still on the fence regarding the latest and greatest Call of Duty release.
There’s general information for the game itself along with the pre-season and day one content (available at launch on November 5th), and what to expect from the kickoff of Season One on December 2nd.
Have a look at the media and details below!
Call of Duty: Vanguard – launch screens:
Launching on November 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard features a blockbuster campaign, 12 Operators, 20 Multiplayer maps in one of the biggest multiplayer content drops in franchise history, as well as a Treyarch-developed Zombies mode. This is just the beginning for an epic year of free offerings.
Fan-favorite Multiplayer Map Shipment leads the charge during the Preseason. Then ready yourself for Vanguard’s full integration with Warzone, commencing when Season One launches across both games on December 2. This massive season features a new Battle Pass, new iconic WWII weapons, Multiplayer maps and more. Season One is also the time to load up, drop in, and explore the brand-new Warzone map based in the Pacific: an entirely new island called Caldera. There is also RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, new Progression Systems and a host of other surprises in store for Season One.
Vanguard Day One Content Includes:
- Cinematic single-player Campaign featuring a multinational group of heroes including Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, Lucas Riggs, Richard Webb and many others united in the fight against evil
- Multiplayer – fight enemy Operators across 20 maps, plenty of modes including the multi-arena survival tournament Champion Hill, and other features at launch including Combat Pacing, Hardcore Playlists and Private Matches
- Zombies – a franchise-first crossover into the Dark Aether with a new storyline entitled “Der Anfang”
- 12 Task Force Operators at launch, ready to fight in Multiplayer/Zombies and prepared to deploy later in Warzone upon Vanguard’s integration in Season One
- More than three dozen weapons at launch, and most can be completely overhauled in a revamped Gunsmith and outfitted with up to 10 attachments
- New XP systems and tons of challenges to reward players
- RICHOCHET Anti-Cheat begins its implementation with server-side initiatives
Pre-season Content Includes:
- Fan-favorite Multiplayer map Shipment returns November 17
- Access to free Vanguard Tiers on the Black Ops Cold War Season Six Battle Pass System continues
- Operation: Flashback begins in Warzone on November 18 – an encore limited-time mode for Verdansk, celebrating its past 18 months of hosting over 100 million players strong in Warzone. Two unique awards will be up for grabs.
- On November 24, fans can get intel on Vanguard’s new Warzone map, based in the Pacific on an entirely new island called Caldera, via Warzone and Vanguard limited-time multiplayer challenges entitled “Secrets of the Pacific”
- On November 30 and December 1, players can see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One
Season One Begins December 2; Content Includes:
- Vanguard’s full integration with Warzone: Pacific kicks off, with Vanguard owners receiving 24 hours exclusive first-to-play access
- Warzone: Pacific’s map is roughly the size of Verdansk and is based on two years of research and listening to the community and will support fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression and cross-gen support
- Available to all players in Season One, Vanguard Royale mode– and later, Vanguard Plunder mode – showcase all new content from the Season One update onwards, including weaponry and vehicles like biplanes and AA trucks
- New 100-tier Battle Pass
- New iconic WWII weapons
- Three new Multiplayer maps
- Three new unique Operators
- New Zombies content
- RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, new Progression Systems and a host of other surprises in store for Season One
For more information, head to the Call of Duty blog post: https://www.callofduty.com/
blog/2021/10/vanguard-launch- pre-season-one-warzone- pacific-roadmap