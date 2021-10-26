Call of Duty Vanguard – Zombie Trophy Head Wall prank hits London

To celebrate the big Halloween festivities set to kick off around the world for this weekend, Activision decided to deploy a Zombie Trophy Head Wall onto unsuspecting Londoners as part of a Call of Duty Vanguard promotion… And of course to also freak people out and get some amusing reactions to the creepy installment.
Get ready for the launch of Call of Duty Vanguard, the next chapter of Call of Duty Zombies and Warzone too on November 5th, 2021. For now, check out the Zombies Prank Scare London video below.
Call of Duty Vanguard: Zombies Prank Scare London 🧟 Happy Hunting…
