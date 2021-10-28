See a World in Ruins in the newest Shin Megami Tensei V trailer

Last week we learned about some of the add-ons that players can purchase if they want to adjust their Shin Megami Tensei V experience, this week we’re getting another look at the variety of systems that are baked into the latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series. The World in Ruins trailer doesn’t necessarily go into details about the world known as Da’at, but rather it seems to provide a nice primer on some of the systems you’ll need to interact with to survive traversing Da’at.
Demon negotiations, magatsuhi skills, demon fusions, gathering glory, learning miracles are some of the topics covered in this trailer. The choices you make in your journey will determine the world you build. Attain godhood and reshape the world when Shin Megami Tensei V comes out on the Nintendo Switch, November 12th, 2021.
Shin Megami Tensei V – World in Ruins Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
Shin Megami Tensei V – new screens, pre-order product shot:
The ambitions of God and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Shin Megami Tensei V releases November 12, 2021.