Super Sports Blast review for Nintendo Switch, PC

Also on: PC
Publisher: Unfinished Pixel
Developer: Unfinished Pixel
Medium: Digital
Players: 1-4
Online: No
ESRB: E
For the most part, what I wrote about Super Soccer Blast last year and Super Tennis Blast back in 2019 can also be applied to Super Sports Blast. This, after all, is a compilation of Unfinished Pixel’s three sports games, which means I’ve already said pretty much all I have to say about two-thirds of the games on offer here (though I’ll still say a little more).
The only game that’s new to me here is Super Volley Blast — a volleyball game, as you can probably tell from the title. Much like Super Soccer Blast and Super Tennis Blast, Super Volley Blast isn’t going to win any awards for its graphics, nor does it offer much in the way of bells and whistles, but it still succeeds at delivering a pretty good approximation of its sport. There are a couple of different game modes (quick match, tournament, and story) and a player editor, and taken together they offer a surprising amount of depth.
Mind you, Super Volley Blast was the first of these three games to be released, and it’s definitely not as polished as the other two (to the extent that any of these games could be described as polished). The controls aren’t nearly as precise, the gameplay isn’t as tight, and the rules seem kind of flexible. Case in point: in one of my matches during story mode, the other team was constantly sending their player over to the out-of-bounds area on my side of the net without it being a violation, but the moment I hit a ball that was out of bounds on my side the game faulted me for crossing the net. I don’t think this was a feature of the game, either, since it wasn’t ever mentioned during the pre-match dialogue.
That said, even with the occasional flaws, Super Volley Blast is still generally pretty enjoyable. It’s easy to pick up and play, and if you search around the characters you’ll find opponents who are just on the safe side of infringing on superhero and Street Fighter copyrights, among others.
By contrast, Super Soccer Blast and Super Tennis Blast don’t need any kind of qualifications. Both are just fun games, full stop — and, more importantly, both live up to my memories of being good games. Super Tennis Blast has an excellent career mode into which I’ve sunk many hours, while Super Soccer Blast gives you a chance to customize your side (at least between games — in game, it’s very much a no-frills affair).
In other words, Super Sports Blast is a pretty enjoyable package of sports games. I’d have no problem recommending any of its component parts individually (though Super Volley Blast would have some caveats), which means that all three together are — to borrow a sport that Unfinished Pixel haven’t yet tried their hands at — a slam dunk.
Unfinished Pixel provided us with a Super Sports Blast Switch code for review purposes.