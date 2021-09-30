Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season Six trailer + details deployed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s sixth season is just around the corner, and players will be able to get their hands on the latest and greatest content drop on October 7th, 2021.
To celebrate the release, Activision sent over the new trailer, a batch of screens, and full details of the season as you can see below.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Six trailer:
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Six screens:
There’s a even more details over at the official Call of Duty blog as well, here.
Prepare for the final showdown, when Season Six kicks off in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on October 7. Players can look forward to the epic conclusion to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, groundbreaking changes in Verdansk and the ultimate showdown between Adler and Stitch. Plus: The Haunting lurks in the shadows.
Season Six content includes:
Warzone:
- New Points of Interest – Fissures crack open the Stadium and Downtown; strange and previously unknown WWII-era bunkers are revealed
- New Gulag – A return to a familiar 1v1 combat arena
- Regiment Transition Begins – Update your active Regiment by October 5 prior to a freeze to prepare for shift to the new new Group Clan system
We’re only scratching the surface regarding the Season Six update for Warzone; in addition to content available in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, look for a Raven Software patch notes blog next week for details on new modes to come, an item pool update, and balance changes that will arrive with Season Six. And stay tuned for more intel regarding Warzone events, intel on anti-cheat, and Vanguard-related content in the weeks to come.
Black Ops Cold War:
- “Forsaken,” the Final Chapter of Black Ops Cold War Zombies – Experience the epic conclusion to Black Ops Cold War Zombies, complete with a new Perk, a new Wonder Weapon, new Main Quest, and more.
- Additional Zombies Updates – PhD Slider makes its debut, and the Hand Cannon and ARC-XD arrive as Support Weapons in Outbreak and round-based maps
- Treyarch Black Ops Cold War Zombies Recap – Prepare for a deeper dive into the events leading up to “Forsaken” from Treyarch
- New Multiplayer Maps – Three mind-blowing maps on day one. Fight through Adler’s broken mind in Deprogram (6v6), take to a Soviet version of an American Main Street (6v6) , and prepare for a Gunfight in the KGB HQ vault known as Gluboko (2v2 and 3v3).
- Onslaught – Prepare for Onslaught Elite and the journey deep into Adler’s mind
Black Ops Cold War and Warzone:
- New Operators – Alex Mason arrives in the Season Six Battle Pass, and Perseus Operative “Fuze” makes an explosive impact during the season
- Five Weapons – A lever-action Shotgun and a reliable Assault Rifle within the Battle Pass system, in addition to a deadly new melee weapon earned via challenge, all available on day one of Season Six. During the season, expect to earn a unique SMG and a set of dual-wield melee tools.
- Prepare for The Haunting – We hope you like scary movies… the Halloween event spectacular will take place from October 19 through November 2
- New Prestige Levels — Become a true Prestige Master
For a deeper dive into Season Six, head to the Call of Duty blog: https://www.callofduty.com/
blog/2021/09/prepare-for-the- final-showdown-deep-dive- season-six