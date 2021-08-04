Go on a ride-along with the Fashion Police Squad starting on 8/6/21

I’m a man who believes in justice and frankly crimes should always be punished accordingly. So it’s nice to see a title tackle crimes which are seldom addressed. Fashion Police Squad is a FPS where you hit the streets as Sergeant Des to dole out justice against fashion crimes. Publisher No More Robots announced that potential cadets can sign up for a beta which starts this Friday, August 6th. Those who aren’t aware of the daily routine of an officer of fashion law can check out the title’s reveal trailer or a more in depth video which showcases 10 minutes of gameplay.
Fashion Police Squad screens:
Fashion Police Squad Reveal Trailer:
Baggy pants, dull suits, sightings of socks with sandals… A message needs to be sent, and it needs to be sent in style. Time to serve some good ol’ Fashion Justice