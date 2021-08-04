Shin Megami Tensei V: Character and demon details revealed

While we wait for November 12th to delve into the latest entry of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, details regarding the title have been doing its rounds on various media platforms. Today we were provided details regarding some of the main cast who will interact with the protagonist as well as some of the demons you will encounter as you traverse between Tokyo and the mysterious Da’at, the realm where demons originate from.
The supporting cast that has been revealed so far include:
- Tao Isonokami – A classmate of the protagonist, member of the lacrosse club, she works with the demon fighting organization known as Bethel and assists the protagonist once he joins up with the organization
- Yuzuru Atsuta – Stumbled into Da’at with the protagonist and another friend, he joins Bethel to protect his sister.
- Ichiro Dazai – A person who’s been overlooked by most of his peers, he stumbled into Da’at while livestreaming the Takanawa Tunnel collapse. He joins Bethel to show his worth.
- Miyazu Atsuta – Yuzuru’s only living relative and his reason to join Bethel, surely nothing bad can happen to her…I hope.
- Hayao Koshimizu – Doing double duty as the prime minister of Japan and the protagonist’s main liaison to Bethel. He provides the protagonist’s friends with equipment that can assist their fight with demons.
The game will also feature over 200 types of demons, many of which will be familiar to veterans of the games and some new ones which are designed by Masayuki Doi who besides having done a lot of design work for the SMT series in the past, also worked on the Trauma Center series. Some of the demons revealed are:
- Anahita
- Cironnup
- Demeter
- Hayataro
- Manananggal
You will be pitted against or fight alongside these and many more demons when Shin Megami Tensei V comes out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch November 12th, 2021.
Shin Megami Tensei V screens: