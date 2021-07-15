Shin Megami Tensei V’s story revealed

A new story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V was dropped last night by Atlus. This three and a half minute trailer showed that other humans still exist after the apocalypse ravaged Tokyo and some of them managed to band together to form a group called Bethel in an attempt to defend Tokyo from the demons that have emerged. The protagonist’s new race is defined as Nahobino, something that is neither human nor demon.
Eagle eye fans or players of the recently released Shin Megami Tensei 3 HD Remake will also notice the rooftop scene in this trailer eerily mirrors a scene that took place in SMT3. Unlike SMT3 where overworld traversal has you moving a green marker, Shin Megami Tensei V will feature a 3D open world thanks to the title being developed on Unreal Engine 4, a first in the series. Those looking to decide the fate of the world can do so on the Nintendo Switch when this title releases November 21st, 2021.
Shin Megami Tensei V story screens:
Shin Megami Tensei V — Story Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
In a world without its Creator, the Nahobino must decide what is worth saving… and what must be sacrificed in return.
When the time comes, will you be ready to choose your path?