Nintendo eShop Update – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Cris Tales, AKIBA’S TRIP, Unavowed

There’s a heck of a nice amount of new digital titles launching on the Nintendo eShop this week including of course The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.
There’s also Cris Tales, Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition, Cris Tales, AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed, Unavowed and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – A hero rises, and the legend begins. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the mysterious surface world in this updated HD version of the original The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game. This classic journey, enhanced for Nintendo Switch, not only features improved performance, smoother motion controls and newly added button controls, but also a range of quality of life improvements. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will be available on July 16.
- Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition – Join an unlikely hero as he sings his way through a strange world full of floating platforms, bright and colorful enemies, and many other inexplicable phenomena in an adventure unlike anything you have ever heard! This humorous platformer features a fully dynamic soundtrack that reacts to your every input, meaning that the hero will always sing and crack jokes about whatever is happening to him, whenever it happens. Songs for a Hero: Definitive Edition is an old-school, sung-through videogame extravaganza!
- Cris Tales – Experience the past, present and future simultaneously in this gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs. To stop the Time Empress and rewrite the future of the land, embark on a harrowing journey across the kingdoms, recruiting powerful allies to aid in the fight. Master their abilities and Crisbell’s unique Time Magic to overcome mighty foes. Peer into the past, act in the present and watch as your choices dynamically change the future. Pre-order Cris Tales today and get ready for the game’s launch on July 20.
- Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – From the award-winning studio behind Homo Machina and Californium, Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective is a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary puzzle game. Playing as detective Pierre, you must find your way and solve puzzles to retrieve the magical stone stolen by the nefarious Mr. X. You’ll meet adorable and hilarious characters, travel through works of art and interact with a world that was previously only available on paper!
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – While you can soar through Skyloft this week in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you can enjoy a tropical adventure with Link in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, also available on Nintendo Switch. Link washes ashore on a mysterious island with an assortment of curious characters. To return home, he must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the legendary Wind Fish. Explore Koholint Island and all its puzzle-filled dungeons in an art style that breathes new life into this memorable adventure! The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Summertime Fun Continues in the Los Angeles Tour – Race the sights of the City of Angels with the Los Angeles Tour, the latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour game, happening now! Hit the streets with the new Los Angeles Laps 3 course and its R, T and RT variants. Take on fun challenges and see if you can unlock all the in-game rewards. Plus, the Summertime Celebration continues in the Los Angeles Tour, too! Until Aug. 10, you can look for bonus rewards to celebrate summer. You can even earn a maximum of 27 rubies just by completing in-game challenges.
- Win Rewards and Defeat the Ultimate God of Destruction! – Join Zed on his quest to defeat the Ultimate God of Destruction in DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny! My Nintendo members also have until July 20 for a chance to win a Laharl and Zed Metal Art Print signed by DISGAEA 6 writer and series producer Sohei Niikawa, as well as a Cerberus Plush in the DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny My Nintendo Sweepstakes! You can also redeem your My Nintendo Platinum Points* for DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny themed rewards, including a 10x Boost Ticket and the exclusive digital manga – DISGAEA 6: Defiance of Destiny – Tales of Super Reincarnation. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/503cd81dce634453#sweep to learn more about this offer.**
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed – Available July 20
- Arcade Archives SEA FIGHTER POSEIDON
- Connect the Dots
- Cotton Reboot! – Available July 20
- Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro
- Defend the Kingdom
- Dogworld
- Escape From a Deserted Island~The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series~
- Guild of Darksteel
- Junkyard Builder
- Lambs on the road : The Beginning
- Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well – Available July 16
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
- Metro Simulator
- Mind Maze – Available July 20
- Our Battle Has Just Begun! episode 1
- Red Colony 2
- Restless Night – Available July 16
- Reverse Memories
- Risk System
- Rogue Wizards
- Squeakers II – Available July 16
- Unavowed
- Within the Blade – Available July 16
- Wizodd
- Word Crush Hidden
