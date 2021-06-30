Xbox Live Gold members get Planet Alpha, Rock of Ages 3, Conker: Live & Reloaded free for July 2021

And just like clockwork Microsoft today revealed their next set of free Xbox titles for gamers who subscribe to Xbox Live Gold or Ultimate Game Pass.
For July 2021, XBL Gold members can grab Planet Alpha, Rock of Ages 3, Conker: Live & Reloaded, and last but not least, Midway Arcade Origins. All of the titles, ranging from the original Xbox, to the Xbox 360 and Xbox One will play on any modern Xbox console: Xbox One through Xbox Series X.
Check out the details and availability schedule for all those releases below or/or jump on over to the official Xbox News site.
Xbox – July 2021 Games with Gold:
Planet Alpha – Available July 1 to 31
Survive a strange planet filled with danger and mystery. Marooned and alone, venture across the beautiful foreign land and unlock its many hidden secrets. With relentless enemies pursuing you, harness the power of night and day in your fight to stay alive in this alien world.
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – Available July 16 to August 15
Jump into a sprawling, gut-busting story featuring bizarre and absurd takes on legendary characters. Design, build, and share your custom levels with friends in this Monty Python-esque tower defense and arcade game.
Conker: Live & Reloaded – Available July 1 to 15
Back with a hangover and a heavy dose of attitude, play gaming’s notorious squirrel, Conker, through a raunchy world full of twisted characters, innuendos, and outrageous movie parodies.
Midway Arcade Origins – Available July 16 to 31
With more than 30 timeless entries from the golden age of arcade gaming, relive your childhood or discover classic games for the first time, such as Defender, Gauntlet, Rampart, and more. No quarters needed to play!