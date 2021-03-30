XBL Gold members get Vikings: Wolves of Midgard, Truck Racing Championship free for April 2021

This is not a joke, Microsoft has revealed the next set of free Xbox Live Gold titles for April 2021. So if you subscribe, either directly or via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then these are the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S compatible games you can get your hands on beginning on April 1st.
The lineup isn’t quite as strong as previous months, but hey free is free.
Xbox Live Gold free titles for April 2021:
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard ($39.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30
- Truck Racing Championship ($59.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15
- Dark Void ($14.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15
- Hard Corps: Uprising ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30
As usual make sure to add the current set of March 2021 freebies to your library before they are gone.