Sega unveils Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Rise of the Wisps, new Sonic Team game, more!

As promised, Sega today did indeed have many Sonic the Hedgehog-related things to show off today during their Sonic Central livestream event earlier today.
And there’s new merch as well of course.
Check out some Sonic Colors: Ultimate screens and trailer, and merchandise shots and all the details below.
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Announce Trailer:
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – screens:
Sonic Merch:
Today, in honor of Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, SEGA hosted the first-ever “Sonic Central” livestream event, broadcasted on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels. During the celebratory event, SEGA revealed a plethora of upcoming entertainment experiences starring the Blue Blur himself. The stream kicked off with the creators of the upcoming Netflix animated series Sonic Prime. While no celebration would be complete without a little music, SEGA unveiled that they will be celebrating Sonic’s 30th anniversary with a live orchestra event on June 23rd featuring music from Sonic games over the last 30 years with a special preview coming during Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! on June 10, with special guest performances by Crush 40 and Tomoya Ohtani.
Following the opening segment, SEGA jumped into the medium where it all began, with a slew of supersonic gaming-related announcements bringing the Blue Blur to the following console, PC, and mobile experiences this year:
Sonic Colors: Ultimate & Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps: SEGA revealed Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an adrenaline-pumping remaster of the beloved 2010 platformer, Sonic Colors, alongside a colorful debut trailer here. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to release both digitally and physically on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with a digital-only release on PC via the Epic Game Store on September 7, 2021. Fans can pre-order Sonic Colors: Ultimate today here to receive the exclusive “Baby Sonic” keychain and other bonus items. In addition, SEGA unveiled a teaser here to the two-part animation series, Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, the first short-form animation featuring full dialogue and a voice cast including the return of legendary Sonic voice actor, Roger Craig Smith.
Sonic Origins: SEGA is working on a new compiled series that includes Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles as well as Sonic CD. Fans who are looking for a nostalgic gameplay experience can check out these classic hits for some non-stop Sonic action and fresh content, with more information coming soon.
New Sonic Team Game: Get ready to take on a new journey in the next flagship Sonic title from Sonic Team, the team that brought you Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces.
Tokyo 2020: Sonic is headed to the Olympic Games! Dress up your Avatar as Sonic and compete in 18 fun-filled Olympic events in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, coming to all platforms on June 22nd and available for pre-order today.
Platform Expansions: This year Sonic is more available than ever with Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing now available on Amazon Luna. In addition, on June 1st – Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania Are coming to PlayStation Now! And later in the month on June 24th Sonic Mania will be available on the Epic Game Store.
Mobile Game Special Events: Sonic Forces: Speed Battle mobile will get a very special character, allowing players to harness the power of Chaos Emeralds and blast into battle as Super Sonic, with private races coming later this year as part of a limited-time event. In Sonic Dash, players can sail into a special pirate-themed party and unlock Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow, collecting other prizes along the way. Sonic Racing is bringing in the classic feel, with classic characters, cars and three new tracks in a classic zone, along with some old school remixes. Finally, this October, prepare for a fright as the Warehog bounds into Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash. Look out for his arrival around Halloween and Unleash your power!
Additionally, to celebrate the 30th Anniversary, Sonic will be making a few special cameo in SEGA’s Two Point Hospital:
Two Point Hospital: Build up a hospital from nothing to a masterpiece, this time complete with exclusive Sonic in-game items, character customization options and hospital decor. Swap staff outfits to celebrate Sonic’s 30th, with items available in-game for free on July 22.
But there are more ways to celebrate! SEGA revealed a lineup of commemorative merchandise to celebrate the 30th anniversary that Sonic fans can cherish for years to come.
Licensed Products: SEGA will be collaborating with a robust list partners throughout the year to create brand new Sonic products, including exciting items like a Giant Eggman Robot playset from JAKKS Pacific Inc., a full-color hardcover Sonic encyclopedia from Dark Horse and more. As part of Sonic’s 30th celebration, IDW will release a special super-sized 80-page comic book featuring three tales of colorful heroes and dastardly villains. Commemorative 30th Anniversary gold and silver coins will also be available this year from APMEX.
To stay current on Sonic the Hedgehog news, follow Sonic on Twitter and Instagram, like him on Facebook, and subscribe to the Twitch channel and the YouTube channel. For more information, please visit www.sonicthehedgehog.com.