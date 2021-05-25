SEGA approaches the starting line to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary

We’re just a little under 30 days till June 23rd, and what is so special about it? Well besides National Hydration Day, it’s the birthday of everyone’s favorite blue blur, Sonic the Hedgehog! The folks at SEGA are starting the party early by releasing a new ad campaign dubbed “Unstoppable” to show the speedster’s impact on fans young and old.
The venerable game company will also host a digital showcase on May 27th, 2021 at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET called Sonic Central, which will showcase upcoming projects featuring the franchise. It will be a safe bet we’ll be seeing new games and maybe something from the sequel of one of 2020’s top 10 grossing films.
Unstoppable:
For 30 years, Sonic the Hedgehog has been inspiring us and connecting us with the ones we love.