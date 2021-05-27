Nintendo eShop Update – World’s End Club, Pathway, EDF: World Brothers, Crying Suns

There’s once again a ton of new games to check out on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch this week.
If you have eShop wallet funds to burn, there is quite the variety of titles to download and dive into including World’s End Club, Pathway, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Crying Suns, Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World, Mini Car Racing and quite a bit more. If you’re looking for demos, there are a couple of those too!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- World’s End Club – The “Go-Getters Club,” a group of misfit students from all over Japan, find themselves trapped in a strange theme park during a class trip. In order to unravel the mystery of their circumstances and find an escape, they must take part in a “Game of Fate” that will test their bonds of friendship. With colorful visuals, charming characters, accessible gameplay and a compelling story, World’s End Club will captivate new and experienced players alike. World’s End Club will be available on May 28.
Demos:
- Experience the Past, Present and Future Simultaneously – In Cris Tales, a gorgeous indie love letter to classic JRPGs, you’ll embark on a harrowing journey across the kingdoms, meeting and recruiting powerful allies to aid in the fight to stop the Time Empress. Master their abilities and Crisbell’s unique Time Magic to overcome mighty foes. Peer into the past, act in the present and watch as your choices dynamically change the future. Download the demo and pre-order today before the game’s launch on July 20!
- Get a Taste of Defiance – Eager to try out some explosive Netherworld combat? Warm up those zombie knuckles by punching enemies in the Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny demo, available now in Nintendo eShop! Get a glimpse of the adventures, insanity and undying excitement that awaits. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny launches on June 29 and is available for pre-order today.
Pre-orders:
- From Ninja Dog to Ninja God – Three extremely high-speed and intense ninja action games are launching in one package on Nintendo Switch with NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection! In addition to Ryu Hayabusa, the four characters Ayane, Rachel, Momiji and Kasumi are also playable. Pair up your favorites, and switch between characters during battles for nostalgic yet timeless high-speed action. Pre-order today and look forward to heated battles with fearsome opponents when the game launches on June 10.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 32 Secs
- A Little Lily Princess – Available May 28
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION – Available May 28
- Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room
- Color Dots Connect – Available May 28
- Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game
- Crossbow Crusade – Available May 28
- Crying Suns
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – Available June 1
- Dungeon Escape – Available June 2
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS
- Eight Dragons
- Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset – Available May 28
- Fishing Fighters
- Horse Club Adventures
- Kontrakt
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale – Available May 28
- Lost Lands: Ice Spell
- LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – Available May 28
- Mini Car Racing
- O—O
- Off And On Again – Available May 29
- Pathway
- Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game
- Pixel Head Soccer
- Port Royale 4 – Available May 28
- Regina & Mac World – Available May 28
- Route Me Mail and Delivery Co – Available May 28
- Sludge Life – Available June 2
- Spy Alarm
- Stray Cat Doors2 – Available May 29
- Strike Daz Cans – Available May 29
- Sumire
- Trenga Unlimited – Available May 28
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
- Weaving Tides
- Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World – Available May 28
