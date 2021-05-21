Rust Console Edition is finally here

Nearly 8 years or so after launching on the PC, the extremely popular post-apocalyptic survival game Rust is finally hitting consoles.
Rust Console Edition, which we’ve been digging into quite a bit over the past week, has been unflinchingly brutal experience and one which we definitely need to spend more time with before dropping a graded review. Needless to say, it’s the real deal, and Double Eleven has done a great job bringing the experience to a new audience.
Check out the official launch trailer below and make sure to check out the game beginning today on the PS4 and Xbox One.
Rust Console Edition – Official Launch Trailer:
Grab the nearest rock and hope for the best, developer and publisher Double Eleven today released Rust Console Edition for Xbox One and PS4. Today’s release marks the first time that the massively popular survival title Rust is available on any platform outside of PC.
Today's launch was accompanied by a trailer that showcases the brutal action that console players will now get the chance to dive into, if they think they can handle it:
v=pdDxawLS2_A
Based on the popular PC version, Rust Console Edition is designed as a separate experience from its PC counterpart, optimized specifically for console players but features crossplay between the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
In Rust, players will wake up alone on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists. Featuring up to 100 other players it’s up to you to figure out how to keep yourself alive in a world where everything wants you dead.
Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.
Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them – the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armour and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.
