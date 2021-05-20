Nintendo eShop Update – Miitopia, Knockout City, Backworlds, Rising Hell

This week’s Nintendo eShop Update is quite a solid one with everything from Miitopia to Knockout City to Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster all for the Switch hitting the console over the next couple of days.
Other highlights include Backworlds, Rising Hell, 0 Degrees, Fate Of The Pharaoh, Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition and quite a few others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Miitopia – Journey through a vast world battling enemies on a mission to rescue faces stolen by the villainous Dark Lord. Miitopia lets you customize your quest by creating Mii characters of your friends and family, or anyone you choose, and then casting them in a hilarious series of escapades. Plus, you’ll have even more customization choices when creating your Mii characters in Miitopia with the addition of wigs and makeup. In this whimsical adventure, you can assign your team of Mii characters individual personalities, along with jobs like Warrior, Chef and Pop Star which will determine their approach to combat. Laugh along as your best friend and dear old grandma team up in the fantasy adventure of a lifetime! Miitopia will be available on May 21.
- Knockout City – Throw, catch, pass, dodge and tackle your way to glory! Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City to settle the score with epic dodgeball battles. Brace yourself for outrageous fun and intense competition in a new take on team-based multiplayer games. Customize your character and form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands and become the ultimate weapon. Knockout City will be available on May 21.
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – Reawaken your inner demon in a modernized version of the acclaimed ATLUS classic, Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne. What begins as a normal day in Tokyo turns out to be everything but, when the Conception – an ethereal apocalypse – is invoked. The remains of the world are swallowed by chaos as a demonic revolution descends into a broken city. Caught between a battle of Gods and demons, the choices you make can bring life, rebirth or death, and determine who triumphs. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will be available on May 24.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) – Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through! Caveman Ninja will be available on May 26.
- Magical Drop2 – This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1996, but it never saw an English release. But even if you’ve never played, the rules are simple to learn. Catch and throw the drops that descend from overhead. Create vertical lines of three drops of the same color to clear all the connected drops. Enjoy four playable modes, including a mode that assigns you a rank when the game ends, as well as a story mode with 10 characters to play! Magical Drop2 will be available on May 26.
- Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 – Get ready for high intensity, superhuman baseball spectacles! Use Ultra Plays like Phantom Ball, which will make the ball vanish mid-pitch, or Meteor Hit, which will knock out fielders who make contact with the ball before it bounces. With multiplayer options, a grand total of 18 baseball teams and the ability to create your own original team, this is the wacky baseball simulation dreams are made of! Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 will be available on May 26.
- Spanky’s Quest – Spanky was on his way to a picnic when the witch Morticia began dropping bricks from the sky. Trapped, with six towers now built across the land, Spanky must clear each before the witch’s evil pet crow catches him. He’ll have to use his magic ball to stun enemies, bounce it off his head to power it up and pop it to attack – and try on some hats along the way. Spanky’s Quest will be available on May 26.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- Ninja JaJaMaru-kun – Take on the role of a ninja and rescue the captured Princess Sakura in this action-packed game, originally released only in Japan. JaJaMaru must use his throwing stars to defeat lurking monsters. Keep an eye out for the ultimate power-up – a ride on Gamapa-kun, the giant frog! Ninja JaJaMaru-kun will be available on May 26.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 0 Degrees
- Alchemist Adventure
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards – Available May 26
- Backworlds
- Chess Knights: Shinobi
- CLANNAD Side Stories
- Color Your World
- Cosmic Top Secret – Available May 21
- Driving World: Aspen – Available May 21
- Eat your letters – Available May 24
- Fate Of The Pharaoh
- Geminose Animal Popstars
- Guards – Available May 21
- Gutwhale – Available May 21
- Invirium
- Just Die Already
- King of Seas – Available May 25
- Layers of Fear 2
- Let it roll slide puzzle
- Maneater – Available May 25
- Mutazione – Available May 26
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
- Rise of the Slime
- Rising Hell
- RoboPhobik – Available May 22
- Sakura Succubus 2
- Skittles – Available May 26
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- Tiger Trio’s Tasty Travels
- Very Very Valet – Available May 25
- Wanna Survive – Available May 21
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles
- Xylophone
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.