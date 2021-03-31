Rust Console Edition coming on May 21st

Just a short time after giving a kind of vague Spring 2021 release window for Rust Console Edition, Double Eleven has officially dropped what should be an actual solid release date for the game: May 21st, 2021.
Headed to the Xbox One and PS4, the Rust pre-orders are now open (including here on Amazon) and of course there will be plenty of options for the long awaited survival title’s debut.
Standard Edition and Rust Day One Physical Edition will set players back $49.99; the Deluxe Edition, which includes a Welcome Pack, early access and bonus content, will go for $59.99; and last but not least the Rust Ultimate Edition for $79.99 which has even more content and a nice wad of Rust Coins and more.
Take a look at some of the details and the pre-order trailer below, and stay tuned for more updates.
Rust Console Edition – Out May 21st Pre-Order Now! | ESRB:
Double Eleven, developer and publisher of Rust for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, announced today that the brutal and competitive multiplayer survival game is now available for preorder across several tiers, giving fans the ultimate choice for the ultimate survival game (https://rust.double11.com/). Double Eleven has partnered with leading global publishing partner Koch Media for a physical Rust Console Edition and a special Day One Edition which will be available at selected retailers for both platforms.
The available tiers are as follows:
- Rust Standard Edition and Rust Day One Physical Edition ($49.99 USD) includes the base game, with a preorder bonus that includes a Future Weapons and Tools Pack. Survivalists looking to nab a physical edition of Rust can also grab this bonus with a Day One Edition preorder from GameStop and Amazon in North America.
- Rust Deluxe Edition ($59.99) welcomes survivalists with an aptly named Welcome Pack ($14.99 value) that includes the base game, three days of early access, closed beta access, staging branch access and includes the Future Weapons and Tools Pack.
- Rust Ultimate Edition ($79.99 USD) provides the most ardent fans with the features of the previous two editions but also includes an ultimate/upgraded version of the Welcome Pack, 1100 Rust Coins (a $10 value), and an Elite Combat Skin Pack so you can look as menacing as possible to newcomers and veterans alike.
Based on the popular PC version, Rust for console by publisher and developer Double Eleven is designed as a separate experience from its PC counterpart, optimized specifically for console players.
Mark South, Chief Operating Officer at Double Eleven said, “Rust is and forever will be the baby and brainchild of Facepunch Studios, and we’re extremely grateful to be able to take what they’ve done and create our own console edition of their incredible game. Our Console Editions of Rust are certainly Rust as people know it, but under the hood – where we’ve spent the last few years – we’ve created an exceptional Rust experience designed for consoles and their players. We’re looking forward to hearing player feedback when fans can jump in later this spring.”
In Rust, players will wake up alone on a mysterious post-apocalyptic island littered with dilapidated industrial monuments and probing scientists. Featuring up to 100 other players it’s up to you to figure out how to keep yourself alive in a world where everything wants you dead.
Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.
Rust is not for the faint of heart: the game boasts a steep learning curve and a huge, killer community of players. Befriend them, kill them – the choice is yours. Players will start out alone with nothing but a rock and a torch, finding and learning blueprints to make new and higher-tier weapons, armour and defenses, building a growing arsenal to give you and your friends chances of survival. Rust will throw a barrage of challenges at you but players can fight back with craftable weapons starting with a rock in your hands, to a spear or bow, through to heavier artillery like assault rifles and rocket launchers.