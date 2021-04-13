Square Enix reveals voice cast, gameplay details for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Square Enix today dropped off new information for the anticipated next-generation PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake along with screens and gameplay details for the Yuffie-centric “INTERmission” episode.
The full cast and English voice actors were revealed as seen below, and it certainly sounds like it’s gonna be a fun time.
Remember.. existing PS4 Final Fantasy VII Remake owners get the enhanced PS5 upgrade for free (unless you grabbed the free PS+ version which is not eligible). The Yuffie INTERmission episode though will set you back $19.99 in that scenario, but will be bundled with the more pricey, dedicated PS5 releases.
Check out the screens and announcement below.
SQUARE ENIX today revealed exciting new details for FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, the enhanced and expanded version of the critically acclaimed and award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The team revealed the official title for the new episode featuring Yuffie as FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, and introduced new information on the episode’s main character, Yuffie Kisaragi, as well as the talented English voice cast behind the new characters for this new episode.
Players can look forward to utilizing Yuffie’s signature battle style in combat while they infiltrate the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland, as she shines in both close and long-range combat. As a member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, her Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind.
Another of Yuffie’s abilities, “Banishment,” unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.
Yuffie can also use “Windstorm,” which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her. Players can look forward to learning even more about Yuffie’s specialized ninja fighting style and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission.
Alongside Yuffie and Sonon, additional characters were introduced for FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, including Zhijie, a Wutain who acts as the point of contact between the new Wutaian government and Avalanche HQ, members of Avalanche HQ—Nayo, Billy Bob, and Polk, and Weiss, the sadistic ruler of Shinra’s top-secret underground research center Deepground.
SQUARE ENIX also announced the talented English voice cast behind these new characters in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, including:
- Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung
- Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le
- Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills
- Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu
- Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher
- Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein
- Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5. Players who have purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PlayStation 4 console will be able to download a free PS5 enhancement update* that will include all the next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements detailed above at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console, and can purchase the new episode featuring Yuffie, FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, as a standalone download from the PlayStation Store. Owners of the disc version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PS4 will require a PS5 console with disc drive in order to take advantage of this digital upgrade.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is rated T (Teen) and will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition, and as a Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store on June 10, 2021. The Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes with a digital mini soundtrack featuring songs, such as “Descendant of Shinobi,” and a digital artbook which includes concept art and character sheets. Customers who pre-order the digital Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will receive the pre-order bonus Cacstar weapon for use in FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, the new episode featuring Yuffie.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is available to pre-order now from local and online retailers, and digitally as a Standard Edition for $69.99 or Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99 at the PlayStation Store. For users who download the free FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE PlayStation 5 enhancement update, the new episode featuring Yuffie, titled FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, will be available as a separate purchase on the PlayStation Store for $19.99 starting June 10, 2021.