Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade coming to PS5 this summer

Thanks to the content-packed 30 minute State of Play even last night, Square Enix has officially revealed not only an enhanced PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, but also new content to continue to the story from the perspective of Yuffie, who will have an episode of her very own. That’s the great news. The kinda bad news? We’ll have to wait until June 10th, 2021 to get our hands on it…
PS5 players who already own the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake will indeed get upgraded for free to the next-generation version, which is on display in one of the trailers below. The additional episode will cost extra in that scenario.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can be pre-ordered now for the PS5 in 2 flavors so far (standard and digital deluxe), via the PlayStation Store and soon at retail as well.
Take a look at some screen, an announcement trailer and a PS5 features trailer below, along with the official details.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade screens:
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Announcement Trailer:
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – PS5 Features Video:
Revealed as part of the State of Play digital livestream, hosted by Sony Interactive Entertainment, SQUARE ENIX today announced that the critically acclaimed and award-winning FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will come to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console on June 10, 2021, as the enhanced and expanded FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE takes advantage of the latest generation hardware and includes a wealth of graphical, gameplay and system enhancements for the PS5:
Immerse yourself in the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting, and background environments. Players can switch between two game modes:
- “Graphics Mode” prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics
- “Performance Mode” prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second
- Capture and share your memorable moments from the game with a fully customizable “Photo Mode”
- Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration, and enjoy dynamic bike
racing with its adaptive triggers.
- New difficulty settings for ‘Classic Mode’ provide new ways to play
- Jump into the action faster with optimized loading times
As a thank you to those who have purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE for the PlayStation 4 console, Square Enix are providing these players a free PS5 enhancement update* that will include all next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements detailed above at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console.
As well as introducing many exciting new enhancements, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE also includes a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character. In this new adventure, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions, bringing a new perspective to the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE story that cannot be missed.
Players, who purchased FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PS4 and upgrade to PS5 can purchase the new episode featuring Yuffie as a standalone download from the PlayStation Store. Owners of the disc version of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE on PS4 will require a PS5 console with disc drive in order to take advantage of this digital upgrade.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition, and as a Digital Deluxe Edition from the PlayStation Store. The Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes with a digital mini soundtrack featuring songs, such as “Descendant of Shinobi,” and a digital artbook which includes concept art and character sheets. Customers who pre-order the digital Standard Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will receive the pre-order bonus Cacstar weapon for use in the new episode featuring Yuffie.
FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE, the PS5 enhancement update, and the standalone downloadable episode featuring Yuffie will be available for the PS5 console worldwide on June 10, 2021.