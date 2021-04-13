Nintendo Indie World Showcase event scheduled for tomorrow

Nintendo is continuing their steady stream of 2021 events this week with a brand new Indie World Showcase livestream set for tomorrow morning.
Scheduled for 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET, the approximately 20 minute long event will show off some apparently fresh new titles and content headed to the Switch in the near future.
See the embedded video link below to set up a reminder for the showcase, and read on for the announcement too.
Indie World Showcase 4.14.2021 – Nintendo Switch:
A new Indie World Showcase arrives on Wednesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. PT! Tune in for a livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes focused on fresh indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.
To watch, check out the livestream at https://www.nintendo.com/indie-world, and make sure to check the site for further information about the library of indie games available for Nintendo Switch.