Capcom reveals new Resident Evil Village details, media, demos

Just as they promised, Capcom has blew the lid off of Resident Evil Village and dropped off a plethora of new game details, media (screens and a trailer), and news of a handful of demos that are coming to all platforms… although not all at the same time.
They also revealed the Resident Evil Village – The Mercenaries mode, announced Resident Evil 4 VR for Oculus Quest 2, a partnership with Behaviour Interactive for Dead by Daylight content, and gave a glimpse of the new Netflix animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. Phew.
Those who want to check out the new demos can do so beginning on April 17th on the PS4/PS5, but only for a short time. All platforms will get access to the new demos on May 1st.
Check out all the goods below.
Resident Evil Village – 4th Trailer:
Resident Evil Showcase | April – The Mercenaries:
Resident Evil Village screens:
Resident Evil Village The Mercenaries screens:
Read on for the full wrap-up for the event from Capcom.
Capcom today aired another information-packed Resident Evil Showcase program including new information on the upcoming highly anticipated survivor horror title Resident Evil Village and other franchise news. In addition to a new trailer with gameplay footage featuring new enemies and areas of the mysterious village, Capcom confirmed the popular “The Mercenaries” game mode returns with added features in Resident Evil Village. Capcom also confirmed details for the limited time demo coming to all platforms on May 1, with PlayStation players getting early access starting April 17. Celebrations marking the Resident Evil 25th anniversary this year also continued with new ways to experience the franchise across several content partners.
The latest trailer for Resident Evil Village pulls fans deeper into the enigmatic locale with a peek at the diversity of environments and enemies players will encounter. New footage provided clues to an immense underground factory possibly mass producing humanoid creatures, and a vast man-made lake barely concealing what appears to be a colossal aquatic monster. The mysterious man from the January Resident Evil Showcase is revealed to be Heisenberg. Though his name is now known, his role remains unclear in protagonist Ethan Winters’ quest to find his daughter. Series veteran Chris Redfield also makes an appearance with questionable motives, creating more mystery as to what his role is.
The heart-pounding action does not stop once Ethan’s story concludes. The fan-favorite game mode, “The Mercenaries,” makes its much requested return with rich content and rewards, providing variety and replayability beyond the main gameplay in Resident Evil Village. Players must complete increasingly challenging objectives before the clock runs out in this additional game mode, which is unlocked by completing the main campaign. The Duke merchant from the main game appears in the mode, offering weapons and upgrades to help tackle the challenges. Additionally, players can acquire abilities that enhance their weapons or physical abilities. It will be up to each player to strategize which load out will be the most effective for each objective.
Intrepid players are invited to get an early taste of the action-packed horror that awaits when Resident Evil Village launches on May 7. Players can explore the village and castle areas of the game for up to 60 minutes in a limited time demo for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. This multiplatform demo will be accessible for 24 hours starting May 1 at 5pm PT for North America, South America and Latin America residents, with a pre-load option starting April 29 at 5 pm PT.
In advance of the multiplatform demo, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 players will have two early access opportunities, where they will have an 8-hour window to play 30 minutes for each section. The first date will offer the village portion starting April 17 at 5 pm PT with a pre-load option starting today at 4 pm PT. A second date will offer the castle area starting on April 24 at 5 pm PT with a pre-load option also starting today at 4 pm PT.
The Resident Evil franchise is celebrating 25 years of survival horror this year, and the festivities continued with several announcements in today’s Resident Evil Showcase. One of the most revered games in the industry gets a whole new perspective as Capcom confirmed Resident Evil 4 will be available later this year on Oculus Quest 2, the next generation of all-in-one VR. More details will be shared during the Oculus Gaming Showcase on 3 pm PT April 21 on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Resident Evil continues its collaboration with other major game industry IP as a partnership with Behaviour Interactive brings Capcom’s survival horror series to asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight. In broader entertainment, a new trailer for Netflix’s RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness anime series made its debut today.
Resident Evil Village is the highly anticipated action-packed survival horror title coming May 7, and is the eighth main entry in the genre-defining Resident Evil franchise. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. Resident Evil Village will be eligible to upgrade for free from PlayStation 4 to the digital PlayStation 5 version and will support Smart Delivery for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Those who purchase Resident Evil Village will also get access to the free multiplayer experience Resident Evil Re:Verse.
Pre-orders for Resident Evil Village are available now, with digital Standard and Deluxe Edition options for all platforms, plus physical Standard, Deluxe and Collector’s Edition for console players. The digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game and a digital add-on “Trauma Pack,” which consists of additional in-game content including a Samurai Edge weapon, Resident Evil 7 biohazard-inspired found footage screen filter, tape recorder save point option, immediate access to an especially challenging difficulty setting, and more.
The entirety of today’s Resident Evil Showcase is available on demand on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel.