Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 biohazard coming to PS5, Xbox Series X

Capcom today revealed that native PS5 and Xbox Series S|X versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard are in the works as a free upgrade patch.
Scheduled for release sometime this year, features will include enhanced visuals such as ray tracing and high frame rate options, along with 3D audio, and even Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers specifically for PS5 owners. Nice!
Check out a trio of screenshots below and official info from Capcom.
Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 biohazard screens:
Experience three acclaimed Resident Evil titles like never before when Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 biohazard arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year. Developed using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, all three titles will tout cutting-edge features including ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio to enhance the immersion of the award-winning experiences. For PlayStation 5 players, all three titles also feature engaging DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.
Players who previously purchased Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 or Resident Evil 7 biohazard on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One are eligible for an upgrade at no additional cost through the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery. Fans will be able to re-experience the spine-chilling horrors and incredible visuals of these fan-favorite titles on the latest generation of consoles. An upgrade patch will also be available at no additional cost for PC users.
About Resident Evil 2
Based on the original genre-defining masterpiece, Resident Evil 2 has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, this reimagining of Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-pounding immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
About Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 3 tells the story of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she escapes from a crumbling Raccoon City and the relentless Nemesis. Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine combines photorealistic visuals and a modernized control scheme with the series’ intense combat and puzzle solving to deliver the action-packed final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse.
About Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Resident Evil 7 biohazard set a new course for the Resident Evil series when it released, leveraging its roots while opening the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first-person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 biohazard delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.