Epic Games announces Fortnite Crew subscription service

Epic Games is still making money hand-over-fist thanks to Fortnite’s regularly released Battle Passes and content, but now they are introducing a new way to part with your real bucks for V-Bucks: the new Fortnite Crew monthly subscription service.
Starting on December 2nd, 2020 and for a cool $11.99 a month, Fortnite players will get access to the latest and greatest Battle Pass content, 1000 V-Bucks and monthly outfit and accessory Crew Pack drops.
Check out a little trailer and the first details below and at the official site.
Welcome to the Fortnite Crew | Announce Trailer:
Beginning December 2 with the arrival of Chapter 2 – Season 5, we’re launching Fortnite Crew, the ultimate subscription offer for getting can’t-miss Fortnite content!
Joining the Fortnite Crew gets members everything below for only $11.99 each month:
- Battle Pass Included for the full Season – As a member of the Fortnite Crew, you’ll always have access to the current season’s Battle Pass!
- 1,000 V-Bucks Each Month – Fortnite Crew members will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month. Spend it on your favorite Item Shop content!
- Get A New Monthly Crew Pack! – Get an exclusive Fortnite Crew Pack, an always-new Outfit Bundle that only Fortnite Crew members get.
DECEMBER’S FORTNITE CREW PACK
Meet Galaxia. When Fortnite Crew launches on December 2, subscribed members of the Crew will exclusively get this all-new Outfit and Style plus the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.
Before the end of December and going forward, we will unveil the NEXT pack coming exclusively to Fortnite Crew.
For full details and all the FAQs on Fortnite Crew, visit fortnite.com/fortnite-crew!