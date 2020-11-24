Check out Cyberpunk 2077 running on the PS4 Pro/PS5

As they did a week or so ago for the Xbox One X/Xbox Series X version, CD PROJEKT RED today delivered PS4 Pro/PS5 version gameplay footage for Cyberpunk 2077. Yes, this is not the native PS5 version yet (that’s slated for “early next year”), it’s the PS4 Pro version running in backwards compatibility mode, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.
Either way, get another look at the PlayStation console version of the game prior to the big December 10th, 2020 release below.
Cyberpunk 2077 – PlayStation Gameplay:
The video showcases Cyberpunk 2077 running on both PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. The gameplay is taken from the Nomad lifepath, one of the three playable backstories players can choose to jump into when they begin their adventure. Featuring action from the Badlands — the desert area which surrounds Night City — as well as from the streets of Night City itself, the PlayStation footage is available to watch on Cyberpunk 2077’s YouTube channel right now.
Cyberpunk 2077 will release December 10th, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles. At a later date, a free upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of next-gen hardware, will become available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions respectively.