Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is getting a visual boost, new Crew Pack content

Great news Nintendo Switch Fortnite players, the Switch version is getting a bit of a visual update beginning today along with some additional free content.
It was announced that the new update being pushed out imminently would boost the resolution of the game, in both handheld and docked TV modes (1140×660 and 1560×880 respectively), and through some kind of black magic also shrink the file size of the game download.
And then tomorrow March 31st there will be a Fortnite Crew Pack drop loaded up with new gear, fashion, loading screens and more.
Check out the details below!
The next month is shaping up to be an exciting time for Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch system.
On March 31 at approximately 5 p.m. PT, active Fortnite Crew members will receive a Crew Pack featuring the Alli Outfit, the Squee Back Bling, the picked clean Skellyfish Pickaxe, the paw-plentiful Cat’s Paw Wrap and the Catwalk Loading Screen. The cat-like Alli is Lynx’s once-estranged sister who brings her own sense of feline fashion to the game, so suit up for some hair-raising hijinks.
Plus, beginning today, a new update will allow for improved visual performance and a consistent framerate on Nintendo Switch. When playing Fortnite in handheld mode you can now enjoy a 1140×660 resolution, and when playing in TV mode you can expect a 1560×880 resolution. As a bonus, the game now takes up 140MB less storage space on Nintendo Switch. Getting a Victory Royale has never felt better on Nintendo Switch! You can read more about the visual boost for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch here.
And finally, you can squad up and drop in with the recently announced Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a uniquely designed blue Joy-Con (L) and a yellow Joy-Con (R) emblazoned with Fortnite banana imagery. It also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game Glider and Pickaxe. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle will be launching June 4.