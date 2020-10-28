No Man’s Sky Next Generation update set for November 10th

We have no idea how Hello Games does it, but there’s yet another big update coming out for No Man’s Sky, very soon after the quite robust Origins Update.
Dubbed No Man’s Sky Next Generation, as you’d guess, it is a free update for next-gen consoles and the PC with a number of great sounding visual enhancements as well as engine upgrades. We’re talking 4K @ 60fps, crazy quick load times, more densely populated and detailed environments, larger online multiplayer sessions with cross-play, and more. PS5 owners will get some additional controller and audio features as well.
Have a look at the trailer, some screens and the official details below and at the official site.
No Man’s Sky Next Generation Trailer:
No Man’s Sky Next Generation screens:
Update 3.10 brings a graphically enhanced and smoother No Man’s Sky to the next generation of consoles. All enhancements are available to PC players.
Continue your journey in a universe with bigger bases, lusher planets, more players, faster warp speeds and more – free for all existing players.
FULLER WORLDS
Wander across lusher, denser alien environments than ever before. Planetary terrain is populated with thicker grasses, flowers, fungi and rocks, rendered with higher resolution textures and more detailed geometry.
These improvements are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and all PC players who run on Ultra settings.
RICHER BASE CONSTRUCTION
Base building on next generation consoles can reach more ambitious heights, with the ability to construct larger and more complex builds.
YOUR JOURNEY CONTINUES
Seamlessly transition your No Man’s Sky journey to the next generation. Xbox One saves are automatically compatible with the next Xbox generation, and PS4 players can upload their save data in-game for download on PS5.
32 PLAYER MULTIPLAYER
For the first time, console players, on next generation hardware, can traverse the universe in sessions of up to 32 players. Explore, build, fight and survive alongside more Travellers than ever before.
CROSSPLAY
All iterations of the universe are now united, and Travellers on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S can explore alongside Travellers on all other platforms.
4K AT 60 FPS
Players with 4K compatible TVs can enjoy the universe in ultra high resolutions with smoother performance.
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners can experience a smooth 60fps at 4K resolutions, and Xbox Series S owners can customise their experience with a choice between high quality native resolution at 30fps or high performance at 60fps modes.
PLAYSTATION 5 TRIGGER FEEDBACK
Players on PS5 will experience the console’s new sensory features in No Man’s Sky.
Subtle haptic feedback allows you to feel the kick of your Multi-Tool as you blast Sentinels or mine resources, or the satisfying click of slotting a building part into place.
PLAYSTATION 5 3D AUDIO
New 3D audio technology increases the accuracy of positional sounds, immersing you deeper into the universe.
PLAYSTATION VIRTUAL REALITY
PSVR owners can continue to experience No Man’s Sky in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 5 via the backwards compatibility functionality.
ULTRA VISUALS
Graphical rendering on next generation consoles is enhanced at every level, with improved lighting, shadows, animation fidelity, volumetric effects, texture quality and greater draw distances.
IMPROVED WARP AND START-UP SPEED
On all next generation hardware, use your Hyperdrive or the ancient Portal network to warp between systems more rapidly than ever, with warp speeds up to ten times faster than on current-generation consoles.
Embark on a new adventure or continue an existing journey with incredible load times.