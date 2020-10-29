Square Enix reveals new Final Fantasy XVI site, info, art

Even though Square Enix claimed they wouldn’t have much to share about Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 for some time, they thankfully launched an official website and sent over some teaser info, attractive key art showing off characters and environments and a bit more.
See that below and of course at the new teaser site, here.
Final Fantasy XVI key art:
Today, SQUARE ENIX launched the official teaser website for the latest standalone mainline title in the FINAL FANTASY series, FINAL FANTASY XVI. The website showcases newly revealed key artwork for the ground-breaking, all-new action RPG (“role-playing game”), featuring the game’s protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as well as a set of character illustrations and vignettes that offer a glimpse of the connections between them. The website also presents a deeper look into the setting of FINAL FANTASY XVI, the complex realm of Valisthea, a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals —glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the world below.
FINAL FANTASY XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua—the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge. For more information on the world and characters of FINAL FANTASY XVI, visit the official teaser website at: http://na.finalfantasyxvi.com.
FINAL FANTASY XVI is a single player action-RPG being developed for the PlayStation 5 console (“PS5”). This title is not yet rated.