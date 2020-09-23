No Man’s Sky Origins update launches today

As we have said many times over by now, Hello Games’ commitment to No Man’s Sky has been nothing short of amazing — to spite some that complained that the game was not quite what they expected on day 1.
Dropping today is another significant, and free, update: No Man’s Sky Origins, also known as the 3.0 “diversity update” by some eagerly awaiting its availability. There’s a lot of new in Origins.. new planets, fauna, flora, planets, weather, structures and more.
See the new media below, and make sure to update the game if you have not already.
No Man’s Sky Origins Launch Trailer:
No Man’s Sky Origins:
Introducing…No Man’s Sky Origins
Update 3.0, “Origins”, dramatically expands the universe of No Man’s Sky. Explore a stranger, richer and more varied universe, with deeper planetary diversity, dramatic new terrain, a host of new creatures, new weather conditions, colossal buildings, and much more.