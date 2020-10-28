PS Plus members get Bugsnax, Middle-earth: SoW, Hollow Knight free for Nov. 2020

Hold on PlayStation players, Sony today revealed the selection of free PlayStation Plus software for PS5 and PS4 players, and confirmed the roster of PlayStation Plus Collection titles for soon-to-be PS5 owners.
Needless to say, there’s a lot of free stuff queued up for the PlayStation 5 launch (thanks to PS4 compatibility of course), including a surprise Bugsnax release.
Check out the details below and at the official PS Blog site.
PlayStation Plus Games for November 2020
Bugsnax (PS5 Game)
The very first PS5 game to join PlayStation Plus is Young Horses’ ultra-charming, whimsical first-person adventure Bugsnax! Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.
Bugsnax (PS5 version) will be available to PlayStation Plus members beginning on Thursday, November 12*** until Monday, January 4, 2021.
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4 Game)
Set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Middle-earth: Shadow of War beckons you once more into JRR Tolkien’s iconic world of wizards, orcs and elves. Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth.
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4 Game)
In Team Cherry’s engrossing 2D explorative platformer, descend into a sprawling underground world of Hollownest to battle tainted creatures and befriend bizarre bugs. Unlock new skills and tailor your power sets to fit your playstyle to help you explore twisting caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Uncover a kingdom’s ancient history, taking on epic bosses that’ll challenge your combat and platforming skills as you strive to solve the mysteries buried at its heart.
PlayStation Plus Collection
PlayStation Plus members will be able to enjoy a special new offering on the PS5 console – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 console owners with PlayStation Plus will be able to redeem and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.
The PlayStation Plus Collection will be available* on November 12 when the PS5 console launches in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 when the PS5 console launches throughout the rest of the world, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa.
Here are the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection.
From Worldwide Studios:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
From our third-party publishers and developers:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
The PlayStation Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PlayStation Plus members receive for a single subscription price – no additional membership fee required. Once you redeem a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can keep the games for as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus member. PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost****.
*Number and availability of PlayStation Plus Collection titles may vary by country. The PlayStation Plus Collection is not available in China.
**PS5 console only; PlayStation Plus benefit not applicable for Bugsnax on PS4.
***Bugsnax (PS5) available to play in U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea starting November 12, and available on November 19, when PS5 launches throughout the rest of the world. Country availability may vary.
****PS5 console is backwards compatible with a majority of PS4 games. See here for more details.