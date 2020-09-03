Nintendo eShop Update – Windbound, Best Friend Forever, Collapsed, moon

There’s a rather large list of new digital titles dropping onto the Nintendo eShop this week, which isn’t all that out of the ordinary these days.
From Windbound, Best Friend Forever, Collapsed and moon… to FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition, and many other options in between.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Best Friend Forever – Step off the bus at Rainbow Bay and start a new life with your furever friend! Adopt a dog, find true love and experience all the wacky hijinks this colorful city has to offer. Best Friend Forever combines virtual pet care and dating (just not necessarily at the same time). Train, pat and play with your very own in-game dog to form a bond that will last the ages. With your four-legged companion by your side, meet, woo and cherish the many cuties of Rainbow Bay’s thriving singles scene.
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition – Follow the Crystal Caravans as they embark on an enchanting and epic journey. Call upon magic and might and team up with faraway friends to take down fearsome foes. Enlist comrades to your crystal caravan in online multiplayer mode* with up to four players. Adventure and exploration await your caravan in new lands teeming with wonder. FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition invites newcomers and seasoned players alike to take up the crystal chalice and explore a world unlike any other. Featuring new areas inside dungeons, even those who played the original action-RPG will have rewarding surprises in store!
- Windbound – Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise. With no boat, no food or tools, just the will and skill to survive, you must uncover this beautiful island’s rich resources. Craft tools and weapons to hunt and defend yourself against nature itself with its wild and fantastical creatures. Unravel the mystery behind the island’s secrets and you may find more than just your way home. Windbound will be available on Aug. 28.
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Month 1 Edition – Based on the globally beloved anime series, the worlds of soccer and anime collide in an action soccer game which chronicles the exploits of Tsubasa Ozora. Get a real taste for the world of Captain Tsubasa through two story modes: Episode Tsubasa, in which you can experience the events as seen in the anime, and Episode: New Hero, an original story mode. Get immersed in an action-packed game featuring over-the-top signature shots and exhilarating gameplay. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Month 1 Edition will be available on Aug. 28.
- JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition – The most famous manga heroes are thrown into an epic battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of humankind. Create your own avatar and jump into an original story mode to fight alongside the most powerful heroes from DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, BLEACH, HUNTER X HUNTER, YU-GI-OH!, YU YU HAKUSHO, SAINT SEIYA and many others. Or head to the Online Lobby* to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities. JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition will be available on Aug. 28.
DLC:
- Re-orchestrate Your Hyrule Adventure – Have you battled your way through Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda? The beat of the drum continues today with the Melody Pack DLC, which is available now for $5.99 and features 39 newly added songs and remixes for you to move and groove to as you explore Hyrule. The Character Pack DLC is also available for $5.99, which adds five additional characters to the game’s cast, as well as the All Character Mode featuring a 21-floor dungeon. Players can also look forward to the upcoming Symphony of the Mask DLC Pack, which will have a new story, songs and map featuring Skull Kid. Get access to all three DLC** packs as they release with the Season Pas, which can be purchased in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo.com for $14.99.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Share the Fun Sale – Find great deals on select digital multiplayer titles for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. You can save up to 50% on select digital titles that are sure to be a blast to play together.*** Act fast – sale ends on Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can head over to Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop and start saving now!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- #NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream – Available Aug. 28
- Alphaset by POWGI
- Arcade Archives LIGHTNING FIGHTERS
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons – Available Sept. 1
- BringIt to MOM
- Collapsed – Available Aug. 29
- Color Jumper – Available Aug. 28
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition
- Deadly Days
- Death’s Hangover – Available Aug. 28
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – Available Aug. 28
- Hardcore Maze Cube
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – Available Aug. 28
- Mask of Mists – Available Sept. 2
- moon
- MX vs ATV All Out – Available Sept. 1
- Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game
- Nexomon: Extinction – Available Aug. 28
- Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure – Available Sept. 2
- Retro Classix 2in1 pack: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes
- Road To Guangdong – Available Aug. 28
- Serious Scramblers
- Solitaire Klondike Minimal – Available Aug. 28
- Struggling
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- West of Dead
- Witcheye
*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online