Nintendo eShop Update – Xenoblade Chronicles X: DE, Atelier Yumia, Sand Legends, Desktop GOLF

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection of adventurous new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch today and/or soon, including the obviously high profile release of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. Seriously, it’s probably worth waiting for whether or not you’ve played the Wii U original or not.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo's updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition – The massive sci-fi adventure returns for a new generation! The year is 2054 and Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races. After a small number of survivors crash onto the untamed planet Mira, it falls to you to help bring humanity back from the edge of extinction. Recruit party members to your cause, customize their gear and weapons, pilot powerful Skells and explore a massive world full of surprises. Adventures exclusive to the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition game also await you, including a new location, new characters and new story content. Start assembling your crew today!
- Digital Spotlight:
- Bring On the Flowers – Spring is finally here, so why not enjoy the changing of the seasons with a bouquet of games available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems? Hone your green thumb and give your island a personal touch with a blossoming flower garden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. More about the little things? Pluck up some Pikmin and guide these pint-sized, plantlike creatures on an endearing expedition to explore a mysterious planet in Pikmin 4! You can also celebrate the seasons with year-round events in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, where you’ll embark on a cozy adventure to restore an abandoned island to its former glory. As the weather gets warmer, spring into all these games and more with Nintendo Switch!
Nintendo Music:
- About the Score like Dr. Mario – Let’s put this together: the Dr. Mario (NES), Tetris® (NES) and Tetris® (Game Boy) soundtracks are available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks*! Stack your way to victory anywhere, anytime with these classic puzzle-solving earworms. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Sweepstakes** for a chance to win items that could be of aid to both new and seasoned explorers, such as a blanket that also doubles as a map and a library-quality journal to chronicle your adventures! You can stay warm while taking on foes and documenting your journey in the open-world RPG of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition. For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/bbf8d7be59b0a7b3.
- My Nintendo x Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO Sweepstakes – My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** to enter for a chance to win a trip to the May grand opening event of the new Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO store. We’re talking flights, hotel, food, store credit — the works! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/0347dfdfd78e4195.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
