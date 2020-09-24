NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… coming April 2021

Announced during Square Enix’s TGS 2020 event today in Tokyo, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is officially headed to the PS4, Xbox One and PC early next year. April 23, 2021 to be exact for all platforms. Described as a remastered re-telling of the 2010 original, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is looking fantastic and should be well worth the wait.
Hopefully there will be a little PS5/Xbox Series X|S enhancements too, but nothing has been confirmed at all at this time.
Check out the details from Square Enix, including pre-order bonus info, along with the new TGS trailer and screens.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… TGS screens/art:
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… TGS Trailer:
Today SQUARE ENIX kicked off Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online with the announcement that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… will launch for the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (Steam) on April 23, 2021. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a modern re-telling of NieR Replicant, which originally released in Japan in 2010, and is the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata, the post-apocalyptic action-RPG that has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide. In NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, players are invited to experience a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother’s captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease – a quest which will in turn make them question everything.
Additionally, a trailer debuted during the show, offering players a deeper look at familiar locations, set to a newly recorded soundtrack by renowned composer Keiichi Okabe from MONACA (NieR series, TEKKEN, Drakengard 3). Fans can also catch a glimpse at the game’s beautifully updated visuals and newly illustrated characters from NieR:Automata character designer, Akihiko Yoshida from CyDesignation (FINAL FANTASY XIV, BRAVELY DEFAULT).
Fans can also now pre-order the “White Snow Edition,” exclusively from the SQUARE ENIX Store for $159.99. This version includes the game on the player’s platform of choice, along with the following:
- “Lunar Tear” Collector’s Box
- Steelbook Case – A metal case featuring stunning artwork by Illustrator KODA KAZUMA.
- Pin Badge Set – Grimoire Weiss, Grimoire Noir, and Grimoire Rubrum pins presented in a specialized display case. Exclusive to the White Snow Edition.
- Script Set – A set of seven books including the content of the spoken script of the game, exclusive to the White Snow Edition. Packaged in a special hard case, featuring unique cover art by character designer Akihiko Yoshida. Available in English only.
- Soundtrack CD Set – A two-disc collection – one disc featuring tracks from NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… specifically edited for this set, and a second disc featuring special arrangements, overseen by Keiichi Okabe, of select tracks that are exclusive to the White Snow Edition. The set is presented in a premium Grimoire Weiss-inspired package.
Furthermore, numerous pre-order bonuses are available for each platform:
- PlayStation 4 system – All editions will include an exclusive PlayStation 4 system dynamic theme and avatar set. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack featuring a sampling of songs from the White Snow Edition soundtrack CDs.
- Xbox One – Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack featuring a sampling of songs from the White Snow Edition soundtrack CDs.
- Steam – All editions will include a special digital wallpaper collection. Pre-orders will also include a digital copy of the mini soundtrack featuring a sampling of songs from the White Snow Edition soundtrack CDs.
Complete details on the all editions of the game available for pre-order are available here: http://www.niergame.com.
During the show, SQUARE ENIX also announced that NieR Re[in]carnation, the first mobile title in the NieR series, is in development by Applibot, Inc. for North America and Europe. Follow the official NieR Re[in]carnation Facebook accounts for the latest information.
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is not yet rated.