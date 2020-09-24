Nintendo eShop Update – Kirby Fighters 2, Going Under, Embracelet, Wartile

Surprise! There’s a brand new Kirby Fighters title hitting the eShop today for the Nintendo Switch essentially out of nowhere, so that’s definitely an option worth checking out.
Other cool new content hitting the eShop this week includes Going Under, Embracelet, the newly free-to-play Rocket League, a trio of free Nintendo Switch Online titles, Lost Ember, Secrets of Me, Wartile and many, many others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Kirby Fighters 2 – Kirby joins familiar friends and foes, such as Bandana Waddle Dee, Meta Knight, King Dedede, Gooey and Magolor, to duke it out in a series of blistering battles. Each of the playable copy abilities and characters has their own play style and set of moves, so you’ll want to experiment with them all to discover and master your favorite. With a total of 22 different fighting styles to try out – including Kirby’s new Wrestler ability – you can choose your own fighting flair and ascend the treacherous battle tower! With multiplayer free-for-alls and team battles, you can prove your strength to become the last Kirby standing.
- Going Under – Going Under is a satirical dungeon crawler about exploring the cursed ruins of failed tech startups. As an unpaid intern in the dystopian city of Neo-Cascadia, you’ll wield office junk as weaponry as you make your way through the offbeat procedural dungeons beneath your company campus.
- Embracelet – Embracelet is an adventure game set in Northern Norway – a unique coming-of-age story about love, loss, friendship, family and a magical bracelet with mysterious powers. Explore a Norwegian island and solve puzzles while using the magical bracelet. Make friends and choices that can affect the outcome of the heartwarming story, accompanied by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack.
- Rocket League – Speed into the next chapter of Rocket League for free. Download the game’s exciting new update and compete in its high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem. Play revamped features like Tournaments and Challenges, enjoy cross-platform progression and more. It’s time to take your shot, because Rocket League is now free to play!
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest – Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!
- Mario’s Super Picross – Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one!
- The Peace Keepers – The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online
- S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team – Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.
DLC:
- The Master of Masks Beckons – It’s the dawn of the first day of your new adventure! DLC Pack 3: Symphony of the Mask is now available for the Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda game on Nintendo Switch. Play as the mysterious Skull Kid, a character well-known for his appearance in the Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask game, and venture through a new map with new songs and a new story. This content is available to players who own the Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda Season Pass DLC or those who purchase DLC Pack 3 separately for $9.99. Master Skull Kid’s mask-swapping abilities!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alluris
- Bacon Man: An Adventure – Available Sept. 29
- BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race
- Bomber Fox
- Breakpoint
- Car Driving School Simulator – Available Sept. 25
- Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle – Available Sept. 25
- Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon – Available Sept. 30
- Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny
- Great Conqueror: Rome
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 04
- Jet Set Knights – Available Sept. 25
- Lost Ember
- Micro Pico Racers
- My Diggy Dog 2
- Projection: First Light – Available Sept. 29
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East
- Rivals of Aether
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Secrets of Me
- SELFY COLLECTION The dream fashion stylist!
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – Available Sept. 25
- Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ – Available Sept. 28
- WARTILE