Doom Eternal hits Xbox Game Pass on October 1st

Okay, this is definitely not really a surprise.. is it? With Microsoft officially picking up Bethesda Softworks/id Software just a few short days ago, it was only a matter of time before the second modern Doom game was bundled into Game Pass for Xbox and PC. And here’s the announcement! Doom Eternal goes live for Xbox One players on October 1st, 2020.
See the official words below and at the Xbox Wire news site.
Doom Eternal has been called one of the best first-person shooters ever. If you haven’t already experienced its unique brand of fast-paced, push-forward, first-person combat, now’s the time to blast your way into id Software’s critically acclaimed game coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 1 and Xbox Game Pass for PC later in 2020.
In Doom Eternal, you step into the armor of the Slayer, an unstoppable and unyielding force with a singular mission – Raze Hell and save humanity. Battle demons in an epic single-player campaign that takes you to Earth, to Mars, through Hell, and across dimensions never seen before.
Your arsenal of powerful upgradeable guns, grenades and abilities makes you a force on the battlefield as you blast, stab, and shoot your way through demon hordes. Take what you need to survive – health, armor, and ammo – from your fallen enemies during the heat of battle.
The story doesn’t end when Doom Eternal’s credit roll. Continue seeking your vengeance in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, launching on October 20 on the Xbox Store. The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand across dimensions. Battle your way to the heart of the threat and decide the fate of the cosmos.
We can’t wait to welcome a new group of Slayer’s to the world of Doom Eternal thanks to Xbox Game Pass. Doom Eternal will be available with Xbox Game Pass on October 1 and for PC later in 2020.